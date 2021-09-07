Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

