TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TopBuild worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

TopBuild stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

