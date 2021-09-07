Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 123.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $165.17. 3,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

