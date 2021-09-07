Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,494 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

EJAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 4,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

