Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

