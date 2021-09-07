Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.91% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJUL. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $3,408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

