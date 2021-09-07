Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.00 million.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

