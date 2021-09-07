Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
NYSE TGS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 104,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,117. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
