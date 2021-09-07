Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

