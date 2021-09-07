Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $327.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.45 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

