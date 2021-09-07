TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.