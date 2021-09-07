TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

