Trinity Network Credit Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $379,543.45 and $8,223.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

