Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

