Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

