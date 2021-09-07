TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $37,650.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00061359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00150000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.93 or 0.00725288 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

