Truist Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $62.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price increased by Truist from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GMS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

