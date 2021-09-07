TrustSwap Price Down 6.9% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $109.48 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00146654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00745231 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,321,520 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

