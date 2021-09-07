TUI (LON:TUI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

TUI opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

