Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.