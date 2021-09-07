Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $208,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

