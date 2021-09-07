Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

