Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.29. 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

