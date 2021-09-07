Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.54. 79,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

