Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 690 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

