Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

