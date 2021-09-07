Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

RE traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.33. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.