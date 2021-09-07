Typerium Price Reaches $0.0005 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Typerium has a total market cap of $864,097.37 and $57.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

