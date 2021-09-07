Ubex 24-Hour Volume Tops $696,477.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ubex has a total market cap of $926,316.59 and approximately $696,477.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00460785 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

