UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UDR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 92,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,551. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

