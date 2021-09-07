UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 43,915,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 153,037,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £23.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.