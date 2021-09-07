Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post sales of $187.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Unifi stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,155. Unifi has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

