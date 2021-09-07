Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 105,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,188. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

