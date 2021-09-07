Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.65. 79,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average is $219.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

