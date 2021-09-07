Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

UNTY stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $243.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

