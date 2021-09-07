uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 19% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $536,619.63 and $2,221.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 433.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

