US Bancorp DE Has $2.06 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 182.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19, a PEG ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

