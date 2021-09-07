US Bancorp DE Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

