US Bancorp DE Increases Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,302 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,090. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.