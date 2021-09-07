US Bancorp DE Sells 2,941 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

