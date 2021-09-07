Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4,097.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $1,396,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.