Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.