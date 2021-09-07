Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after buying an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after buying an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after buying an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

