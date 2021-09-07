Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.12. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,169. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $251.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

