Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $416.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

