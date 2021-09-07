Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

