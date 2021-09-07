Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

VBLT stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

