Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $34.09 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $903,098.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,771.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07312349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.49 or 0.01427131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00379447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00126566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.01 or 0.00562332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00556474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00338857 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,679,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

