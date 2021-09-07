Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

