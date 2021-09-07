Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

